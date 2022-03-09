Skip to main content
'Not Suitable For Klopp's Game' - Bizarre Assessment Of Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara By Former Premier League Player After Inter Milan Defeat

Former Premier League player and manager Paulo Di Canio has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his team selection after the 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara

Despite losing the match at Anfield, Klopp's team qualified for the quarter-final stages thanks to a 2-0 lead they held from the first leg at the San Siro.

Di Canio was critical of Klopp when speaking to Sky Italia (via Liverpool Echo) after the game about his midfield selection.

“Liverpool did not win 5-0 in the first leg. Tonight, they tried to manage by playing with a midfield that underestimated the strength of Inter.

“In fact, (Klopp) made the first two changes there, even if it is true that he also makes them in the Premier League."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 53 year old went further and claimed that Thiago is not suitable for Klopp's style of play.

“You can’t play with Curtis Jones, who is a reliable kid, along with two more experienced ones. And Thiago Alcantara, who's not suitable for Klopp’s game.”

Author Verdict

Anyone who has watched Liverpool on a regular basis this season knows how influential Thiago has been to the team's success which makes Di Canio's comments all the more baffling.

