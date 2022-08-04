Skip to main content

‘Nothing in Football Surprises Me’ - John Barnes on Sadio Mane Departure

Sadio Mane departed Liverpool for Bayern Munich this summer ending his six-year stay on Merseyside, likened to John Barnes by many fans for his style of play, the Liverpool legend has had his say on Mane's departure.

Mane signed for Liverpool on 28th June 2016 for a reported fee of £30million, regarded by fans as the signing that started the Klopp revolution. The Senegalese international was the first major signing under Jurgen Klopp, followed by Georginio Wijnaldum in the same window.

In an exclusive interview with Bonus Code Bets, the former left-sided winger Barnes said the move doesn't surprise him "Nothing in football surprises me, the motto is ‘players come, players go’. Mo Salah has stayed which is good news but Mané is going and that doesn’t surprise me."

Barnes added that he believes the move only happened because of Mane's desire to leave "In modern football, regardless of how things are going, players move on and the most important thing is that fans and people connected to the club support that.

"Players, regardless of what’s going on in the club, may move and they can’t then get disappointed and undermine the club by saying the club lacks ambition and the club has to keep these players. 

"They can’t keep someone that doesn’t want to stay. If a player doesn’t want to stay, he has to go, but while he’s at the club, he should be giving 100% to the club."

