'Nothing to Do With the Owners' - John Barnes on Manchester United Planned Protest

Manchester United supporters are planning a march in protest of their owners when they face Liverpool on Monday evening, former Liverpool legend John Barnes has slammed fans for blaming the Glazer family, saying they should look at the players on the pitch instead.

Manchester United fans have shown frustration towards the owners for a number of years, despite the Glazer family racking up over £900million in net spending over the last 10 years.

In an exclusive interview with BonusCode Bets, Barnes stated it is infact the players who supporters should blame “Well if you’re fans of a club that’s not doing well, you want to make your frustration known and it can be in two ways – criticising the owners or players.

“Of course you can look at the Man Utd owners but when you have Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo, you have Maguire and Shaw, these aren’t players who should be 4-0 down against Brentford after 35 minutes.”

Barnes went on to add “But the balance, being accountable, it’s not all or nothing. It’s not just the owners’ fault or the players’ fault. The balance is everything.

“But if you’re putting the blame on the owners or the managers, rather than making the players accountable, then you can see the players underperform.

“The players take money out of the club by being paid. What you get paid that money for is to run around on the pitch and give everything, regardless of who the owners are.

“I understand a situation, come Christmas or the end of the season and you may look at the owners.”

Barnes then questioned why the players are not being held accountable “First two games of the season, you don’t go into them thinking about whether you have a strong enough squad, especially when you have the kind of players I mentioned.

“Now after 15-30 days, you may need something else. But you don’t lose 2-1 at home to Brighton and 4-0 against Brentford, at the start of the season, because of the owners, with the players you have.

“It’s an easy get out clause and we saw this in the situation with Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville. I agree with Jamie. As much as Gary made his answer about the club and the overall, the owners may or may not be the right people.

“But the first two games of the season have absolutely nothing to do with the owners. Looking at the team that they actually have, they should have gotten better results, especially with the kind of players they had on the pitch."

