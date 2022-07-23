Skip to main content

‘Now for Us It Is a Normal Pre-season.’ - Jurgen Klopp on Austria Pre-season Camp

Liverpool travelled to Salzburg in Austria for a pre-season camp after their five-goal thriller against RB Leipzig on Thursday evening, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on being back in Austria, and how pre-season has gone so far.

Speaking exclusively to the Liverpool club website the manager was asked if preparations this year are similar to last year's pre-season camp also in Austria "Good, but you cannot compare the two preparations. We had, again, a lot of players on international duty, they played long [seasons]. 

"We had the longest season as a team as well with the Champions League. Last year we had I think four-and-a-half weeks with all players together, which is, from my point of view if you ever want to change something in football, the minimum what we all should have, what each coach should get because you can then be really influential."

Jurgen Klopp Andy Robertson
Klopp then spoke about how long he feels every manager should get with there squads for a proper pre season "Now for us it is a normal pre-season. Since we arrived in Asia all players are back, some are already injured [and] that is of course not cool, but all players are back and we work together and it’s fine. 

"The pre-season is where it should be. We know we played three games, lost the first and won the two others, we are physically not where we want to be but that’s normal as well.

"Tactically we work a lot and for the moment I am fine [but] we don’t have really time because next Saturday we play already Man City in the Community Shield and that will be a massive test."

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

