'Now We’re All Ready To Go' - Liverpool's Harvey Elliott On Squad Mentality

Reds youngster Harvey Elliott has reiterated the importance of sticking together as a squad after Liverpool quite rightly came under fire over their performance in Naples last week.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We win, lose or draw together, we’re all a team here, we’re like a family so nobody is single-handedly found out and blamed," Elliott told Liverpool.com.

"It’s all of our faults and no-one else’s, so we just have to stick together and make sure we put on a performance like we did today.

"Yeah, sticking together is the most important thing so just very happy that all the team did that today and put on a show for everyone.

"The credit and rewards came our way. I think it is time to rest and recover," added Elliott.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

"It’s a busy period that we’ve had and although we wanted to play we can use these days coming up as a recovery day and to make sure that we are ready to go after the internationals.

"We want to turn it around basically because we have had a little period of the season we didn’t really want to happen and a little dip in form.

"Now we’re all ready to go and hopefully we can use this international break and use these next couple of days coming up to keep ourselves fresh, to recover and make sure we are ready to go and firing for the resumption of the season after the internationals."

Liverpool's next match isn't until Saturday 1st of October where they will host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

