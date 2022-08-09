Skip to main content

‘Nunez Has All the Attributes to Be a Top Scorer in the Premier League’ - Former Uruguayan International on Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez made the move to Liverpool this summer from Portuguese outfit Benfica, making an impressive start to life on Merseyside the former Uruguay international and Premier League manager Gus Poyet has his say on his fellow countryman.

Since arriving on Merseyside the Uruguay international has made an instant impact within the Liverpool side, scoring two goals with two assists in just two competitive appearances, one of which was in the Community Shield final win over Manchester City.

Upon his arrival at Liverpool, the frontman received a warm message from former Liverpool striker and fellow countryman Luis Suarez, who said that he hopes Nunez can score more goals than his fantastic record for Liverpool.

In an exclusive interview with Lord Ping another fellow Uruguayan Poyet was asked could Darwin be the next Suarez at Liverpool "They are different players. 

"Nunez has all the attributes to be a top scorer in the Premier League. The goal against Fulham will give him the confidence he needs. But it is easier to adapt to the Premier League as a defender rather than a striker."

Poyet went on to assure Liverpool fans that he will be a fan favourite by the end of the season "Nunez will have to deal with situations where he might feel like he's been fouled and the referee does not call it. 

"Nunez will be knocked down many times, he'll be playing against defensive teams because he plays for Liverpool.

"I am confident he will score lots of goals and I do believe he will be a fan favourite by the end of the season."

