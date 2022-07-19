Skip to main content

‘Nunez Will Need Time to Adapt to Liverpool’ - Former Liverpool Defender on Darwin Nunez

Since his £67.5million arrival on Merseyside from Benfica in the Portuguese Primeira division, Darwin Nunez has divided the opinion of many despite only 60 minutes of pre-season football for Liverpool, former defender Glen Johnson has had his say.

Nunez who has only been with the first team squad since 11th July and was thrown into action less than 24 hours later in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Bangkok.

Three days later Nunez got another 30 minutes under his belt against Crystal Palace, and despite only 60 minutes of pre-season football for Liverpool, many are already writing the Uruguyan international off.

Darwin Nunez
Speaking exclusively with Genting Casino former Liverpool and England International Glen Johnson has said he feels Nunez will need more time to settle in than Luis Diaz despite both arriving from the top tier of Portuguese football.

When asked will Nunez need more time to settle in than Diaz, Johnson had this to say "Most likely yes, as not many people can do what Diaz did and hit the ground running like he did.

"That’s nothing against Nunez, it's a credit to Diaz with how quick he’s started. Nunez will need time to adapt to Liverpool and to the Premier League."

