'Of Course He’s In My Plans' - Harvey Elliot | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Harvey Elliot, this week, signed a new contract with Liverpool, indicating what the club think of him, something Jurgen Klopp reminded everyone about in yesterday's press conference.

With injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, an opportunity for Harvey Elliot has presented itself.

Last season saw Jurgen Klopp introduce the youngster into the first team, but unfortunately, a bad injury put a road hump in the way of the plans the club had for Elliot.

However, a new season means a new opportunity to see what the midfielder is capable of and an opportunity for the Liverpool manager to show his intentions.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Jurgen Klopp was questioned about Harvey Elliot in the pre-match press conference for The Reds' Monday night match against Crystal Palace. The German was quick to reveal how Harvey Elliot is a major part of this Liverpool side and the future of the club.

"He is always a fantastic boy and a super player. He played a really good pre-season. That is always helpful, of course. He is always a fantastic boy and a super player. He played a really good pre-season. That is always helpful, of course. Of course he is (in my plans).”

With doubts over the future of Jordan Henderson in the starting lineup, could Harvey Elliot make the RCM position his own?

IMAGO / Karina Hessland

Author Verdict

Harvey Elliot will be key to Liverpool over the next ten years. His ability and talent is there for all to see and the decline of captain Henderson is one the youngster can take advantage of.

This season is huge for Elliot and it is time for him to show the Premier League he has arrived and I for one am fully behind him doing so.

