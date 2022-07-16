Skip to main content

'One of the Best Days in My Life' - Ibrahima Konate Reflects on Parade

Liverpool and French centre-half sits down with the club in an exclusive interview reflecting on his debut season on Merseyside.

Ibrahima Konate was Liverpool’s marquee signing last summer, costing the club the sum of £36million from RB Leipzig.

Konate quickly settled into life on Merseyside and managed three goals and one assist during his twenty-nine outings for Liverpool last season.

As the reds finished off their Asian leg of the pre-season tour, the French international sat down with the club to talk about the scenes he witnessed on the strand, less than 24 hours after losing the Uefa Champions League Final.

What Konate Had to Say on That Iconic Parade

"At the end, when we arrived in the city… [puffs out cheeks] I was really not ready for that. Oh my God. I will never forget this moment.

"Maybe yes, one of the best days of my life because how you can do that; in my head I imagined if we [had] won the Champions League…!"

Konate has clearly settled into life well in Merseyside and found himself becoming an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s defence, particularly within the Uefa Champions League, starting and completing 90 minutes in eight out of the 13 games, including the 1:0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League Final at the Stade de France.

Ibrahima Konate

The 23-year-old clearly envisions himself at Liverpool for many years to come, going on to say;

‘It was a very, very great moment for me and my family and I hope we will enjoy it like that a lot of times with Liverpool.’

