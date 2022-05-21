Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'One Of The Best In The World' - Cafu hails Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has had quite the season in Red, scoring two and assisting 12 in an outstanding Premier League campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Brentford

After winning the FA Cup last week, he's won six trophies with the Reds at the tender age of 23 - and is in the hunt for his second Premier League and UEFA Champions League trophies this week.

Many consider Alexander-Arnold as the best full-back of his generation - but one considered the greatest ever, Cafu, has been complimentary about the West Derby-born playmaker.

AC Milan, Cafu, Athens

The Brazilian played 142 times for his national team, and featured against the Reds in two Champions League finals for AC Milan.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'I have been following Alexander-Arnold and the campaign he has had at Liverpool. His progress over the last few years has been amazing and for sure is one of the best right-backs in the world.

'He is young, strong and has developed hugely considering his age. He also has a lot of experience and I see a lot of similarities between him and myself.'We both had a will and commitment to attack, to go forward and have the boldness to shoot and to put the crosses in. The diagonal movements he makes on the pitch are also similar to what I was making as a player.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Harry Kane, Andy Robertson
Opinions

Watch: The Controversial Decisions That Could Cost Liverpool The Premier League Title (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Matthijs de Ligt
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Consider' Move For Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt

By Chris Stonadge1 hour ago
Brazil
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Eyeing Up Move For Brazilian Star, As Sales Of Divock Origi And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Edge Closer

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Owen Beck, Jurgen Klopp
News

Liverpool Call Up 'Outstanding' Teenager To First-Team Training Ahead Of Wolves Clash

By Chris Stonadge2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'If You've Got Ferraris In Your Garage..Why Aren't You Driving Them More?' - Pundit Takes Aim At Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Matthijs de Ligt
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Thinking About' Matthijs De Ligt At Juventus, Chelsea Also Interested In Transfer

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Dirk Kuyt
Match Coverage

Revealed: Liverpool Legends Squad To Face Manchester United In Legends Of The North Clash | Carragher, Garcia, Kuyt & More

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago