'One Of The Best In The World' - Cafu hails Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has had quite the season in Red, scoring two and assisting 12 in an outstanding Premier League campaign.

After winning the FA Cup last week, he's won six trophies with the Reds at the tender age of 23 - and is in the hunt for his second Premier League and UEFA Champions League trophies this week.

Many consider Alexander-Arnold as the best full-back of his generation - but one considered the greatest ever, Cafu, has been complimentary about the West Derby-born playmaker.

The Brazilian played 142 times for his national team, and featured against the Reds in two Champions League finals for AC Milan.

'I have been following Alexander-Arnold and the campaign he has had at Liverpool. His progress over the last few years has been amazing and for sure is one of the best right-backs in the world.

'He is young, strong and has developed hugely considering his age. He also has a lot of experience and I see a lot of similarities between him and myself.'We both had a will and commitment to attack, to go forward and have the boldness to shoot and to put the crosses in. The diagonal movements he makes on the pitch are also similar to what I was making as a player.'

