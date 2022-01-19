'One Of The Best In The World' - Caoimhin Kelleher On Alisson, Taffarel & Goalkeeping At Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher has been speaking about the goalkeeping set up at Liverpool and how it is working with the likes of Alisson and Brazilian legend Taffarel.

The 23 year old has impressed again when called upon this season and made himself the hero of Liverpool's Carabao Cup quarter final victory against Leicester saving two penalties in the shoot out.

As reported by BBC Sport, Kelleher told BBC Radio 5 Live what it is like being a goalkeeper at Liverpool and working with Reds number one Alisson.

"It's a great environment to learn and improve in with such experienced coaches and goalies as well.

"We have Alisson, who is one of the best in the world, and Adrian as well so two senior experienced pros who have really helped me and young lads coming up from the academy.

"It's the best to train with him every day. To bring your standards and levels up by just watching him, the techniques he uses and how calm he is in all situations.

"His positioning is very good. He makes saves that other goalkeepers would make look difficult, but he makes them look very easy when it's actually a great save.

"His handling is very good, catching balls that other keepers would parry away. If I ever do need to speak to him about anything he would always help me."

Whilst Kelleher admits he is too young to remember Taffarel the player, working with a Brazilian legend caused huge excitement.

"I wasn't born for that but still, as a goalkeeper, you would know the name."

"When we knew he was coming in it was a big boost especially for a goalkeeper. There was a lot of excitement to work with him and he has been really good.

"He's a goalkeeping legend so to be able to work with him is class."

