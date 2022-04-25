'One Of The Best...This League's Ever Seen' - Trent Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool Teammate

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking in glowing terms about teammate and fellow full-back Andy Robertson.

The Scotland captain was in brilliant form as he scored to help the Reds see off neighbours Everton 2-0 at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Alexander-Arnold was interviewed for the official matchday programme (via Liverpoolfc.com) when he explained what he thinks the main strengths are of his teammate and friend.

“For me, the biggest thing about Robbo is his consistency. That’s the hardest thing in football. You can have a good game and a lot of players will have a good game or 10 good games or a good season but it’s very hard to continue that over many seasons and to continuously guarantee you’re going to be a solid player for every single game.

“Off the top of my head I can’t really remember ever coming off the pitch and thinking, ‘Robbo’s had a bad game there.’

“He offers so much for us. There’s the consistency across the board and then also the fact that so far he’s not had many injuries where he’s missed many games, which is also a quality in itself – to always be fit for every game and be ready to be picked."

Alexander-Arnold went on to say that he believes Robertson will be recognised as one of the best the league has seen in his position.

“For the last few years he has been outstanding. For me, he will go down as one of the best left-backs that this league’s ever seen.”

