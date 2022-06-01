'One Of The Most Overrated Players In European Football' - Former Liverpool Player On Thiago Alcantara

Former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann has explained that he thinks the Reds need to look to reinforce their midfield ahead of next season and has claimed that Thiago Alcantara is overrated.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the former German international made the claims in his column for Sky Sports .

“In my opinion, the Reds need to modernise the team a bit, especially in midfield.

“I don't understand the hype about Thiago. For me he is one of the most overrated players in European football.

“When things are going well and you have a lot of possession he's a good player, but when push comes to shove you don't see him."

Hamann also went on to criticise Guinea international midfielder Naby Keita and said Jurgen Klopp needs to find someone to give the team something extra special.

“If you need someone who sets accents, then he doesn't do it. Keita is also a disappointment, Henderson is a worker.

“They need a player who can make the difference and give the team that extra something.”

Author Verdict

These are bizarre comments from Hamann as Thiago has been widely acknowledged as one of Liverpool's most influential players this season and Keita has probably also enjoyed his best spell at the club.

Hamann is correct however in that Liverpool are in need of refreshing their midfield options and it seems quite likely there will be at least one addition in that area this summer.

