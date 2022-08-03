‘One Of The Players Liverpool Want To Get In Their Team’ - Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson On Tyler Morton

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has been speaking about Tyler Morton after Liverpool agreed a season-long loan deal for the midfielder.

A move to Ewood Park has become no stranger to young Reds recently with both Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson spending time at the Championship club.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

As reported by the Lancashire Telegraph, former Denmark international Tomasson has no doubts about the 19-year-old’s potential.

“If a manager like Klopp, an excellent manager who’s one of the best in the world, trusts someone at Tyler’s age, that’s really positive.

“I’ve spoken with the assistant manager at Liverpool, a Dutchman (Pep Lijnders), who has only said positive words about him.

“Tyler’s a young boy with a lot of talent. He’s played Champions League football for Liverpool and that shows the trust that Jurgen Klopp has in him

“He played against AC Milan last season, he also played against Porto and did a good job in both games.”

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tomasson went on to say that Morton is someone Liverpool are looking for as a future first-team player but he will need to earn his place at Rovers.

“He’s still a young boy and is one of the players who Liverpool want to get in their team in the years to come. For Liverpool, this is an important loan, and he has to deserve minutes with us.”

Morton was excellent when called upon last season and a year on loan at Rovers in the Championship could be the making of him like it was for Elliott.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |