Skip to main content

‘One Of The Players Liverpool Want To Get In Their Team’ - Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson On Tyler Morton

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has been speaking about Tyler Morton after Liverpool agreed a season-long loan deal for the midfielder.

A move to Ewood Park has become no stranger to young Reds recently with both Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson spending time at the Championship club.

Tyler Morton

As reported by the Lancashire Telegraph, former Denmark international Tomasson has no doubts about the 19-year-old’s potential.

“If a manager like Klopp, an excellent manager who’s one of the best in the world, trusts someone at Tyler’s age, that’s really positive.

“I’ve spoken with the assistant manager at Liverpool, a Dutchman (Pep Lijnders), who has only said positive words about him.

“Tyler’s a young boy with a lot of talent. He’s played Champions League football for Liverpool and that shows the trust that Jurgen Klopp has in him

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He played against AC Milan last season, he also played against Porto and did a good job in both games.”

Kaide Gordon Tyler Morton

Tomasson went on to say that Morton is someone Liverpool are looking for as a future first-team player but he will need to earn his place at Rovers.

“He’s still a young boy and is one of the players who Liverpool want to get in their team in the years to come. For Liverpool, this is an important loan, and he has to deserve minutes with us.”

Morton was excellent when called upon last season and a year on loan at Rovers in the Championship could be the making of him like it was for Elliott.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Diogo Jota
News

Report: Diogo Jota Closing In On Return To Liverpool Training After Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew7 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez Nathaniel Phillips
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Drop Asking Price For 'Outstanding' Central Defender

By Neil Andrew20 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

‘I Think Diaz Could Be Player of the Year’ - Ex-Premier League Manager on Luis Diaz

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘You Can See a Weight Has Been Lifted Off Salah’s Shoulders. He Looked a Different Player in the Community Shield’ - Former Premier League Footballer on Mo Salah

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Smoke Bomb
Quotes

‘Those People Who Were Letting off the Flares at the Community Shield Be Aware Because They Could Well Have the Police Knocking on Their Door Shortly’ - Ex Fifa Offical Believes Liverpool Subject to Police Probe

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

‘For Me, I Don’t Think You Can Look Past Jota’ - Pundit Believes Roberto Firmino Could Be Frozen Out of Liverpool

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Curtis Jones
Quotes

‘My Personal Theory Is That We May See a High Number of Smaller Time-Loss Injuries’ - Medical Expert Predicts Flurry of Injuries for Liverpool

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

‘Losing Konate Will Be A Blow’ - Pundit On Injury Concern For Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago