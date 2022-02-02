Skip to main content
'One Of The Stars Of The League Next Season' - Former Premier League Manager On 25-Year-Old Liverpool Player

A former Premier League manager believes that a member of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad is going to be 'one of the stars' in England's top division next season.

Carlos Carvalhal who has managed in the Premier League himself with Swansea City and is now managing in Portugal with Braga made the prediction as reported by The Mail.

CArlos Carvalhal

The 56-year-old is convinced that new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz will take the Premier League by storm and has already proved in the Portuguese League how good he is.

"He will be one of the stars of the league next season.

"He was the best player in the league last season, he did absolutely fantastic, he played on the left side with a right-foot.

"He scores goals, he's very intense, especially in attack. He's a fantastic player."

The former Sheffield Wednesday manager believes the Colombian international and Liverpool are a perfect match for each other.

"We all know how Liverpool play. It's like when you have a number on your shoes, you're a number eight for example, and you look at the shoes and say they're exactly my number. That is Luis Diaz to Liverpool.

"He is dynamic, fast, very strong, creative, and very good one-on-one."

