Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Only A Matter Of Time' - Pundit Believes Mohamed Salah Contract Extension At Liverpool Is Not Far Away

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking in a recent interview about the contract situation of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

The Egyptian is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and negotiations about extending that deal have been rumbling on for months without a resolution.

Mohamed Salah

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson gave some renewed hope for Reds fans suggesting that the new deal will get done.

“It’s not in question.

“He is the best player in the world. He can have what he wants.

“When you look at his tally this year, the amount of goals and assists he has… He is the best player in the world."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Robinson went on to say that not only does a think a new deal will be agreed but it will happen quickly.

“The contract negotiations for Salah will get done. I’m sure it’s only a matter of time now.”

Author Verdict

It is not clear as to whether Robinson knows something in respect of Salah's deal but his comments suggest that a resolution will be found.

Let's hope the former Leeds and Tottenham stopper is right in his assumptions and the 29 year old extends his deal sooner rather than later along with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino who also find themselves in a similar situation.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Martin Skrtel
News

Former Liverpool Defender Martin Skrtel Forced Into Retirement Through Health Concerns

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Confirmed: Huge Injury News That Could See Liverpool Lose The Premier League Title

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League | Man Of The Match

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

'Like Having Ferraris In The Garage' - Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Liverpool's Squad Players After Victory Against Southampton

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

Report: Liverpool ‘Could’ Swap Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain For West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Joe Gomez
News

Report: Joe Gomez Injury Update After Ankle Problem Picked Up In Southampton Victory

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Jon Moss
Quotes

'If There Is Ever A Time That A Referee Should Be Substituted, It Is Now' - Official's Performance In Liverpool Win At Aston Villa Criticised By Former FIFA Employee

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago