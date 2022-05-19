'Only A Matter Of Time' - Pundit Believes Mohamed Salah Contract Extension At Liverpool Is Not Far Away

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking in a recent interview about the contract situation of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

The Egyptian is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and negotiations about extending that deal have been rumbling on for months without a resolution.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson gave some renewed hope for Reds fans suggesting that the new deal will get done.

“It’s not in question.

“He is the best player in the world. He can have what he wants.

“When you look at his tally this year, the amount of goals and assists he has… He is the best player in the world."

Robinson went on to say that not only does a think a new deal will be agreed but it will happen quickly.

“The contract negotiations for Salah will get done. I’m sure it’s only a matter of time now.”

Author Verdict

It is not clear as to whether Robinson knows something in respect of Salah's deal but his comments suggest that a resolution will be found.

Let's hope the former Leeds and Tottenham stopper is right in his assumptions and the 29 year old extends his deal sooner rather than later along with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino who also find themselves in a similar situation.

