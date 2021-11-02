Skip to main content
    'Our Target, Not To Be Beaten' - Sadio Mane Wants To Replicate Arsenal And Be Invincible

    Author:

    Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has been speaking about his side's start to the season and admitted that their target is to try and replicate Arsenal's invincibles.

    The Reds have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season which seems them trail leaders Chelsea by three points after ten games in the Premier League.

    Back in 2018/19 they came the closest they have to invincibility when they lost only one game that season in the crucial match at the Etihad against Manchester City.

    Sadio Mane

    As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the 29 year old was speaking in the official matchday programme and believes it is possible that Jurgen Klopp's team can go unbeaten this campaign.

    Invincibles?

    "It is a very, very tough league but that is our target: not to be beaten."

    "Of course we try to win all our games too which we know won't be easy but we are going to try for that because it is possible."

    "I'm really happy with our start to the season and now we just need to push a little harder to challenge because it won't be easy this season.

    "There are many big teams and there will be many challengers so we will have to be consistent in every game and 100% on our toes."

