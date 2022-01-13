Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Outstanding' - Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool Academy Structure

Ahead of Liverpool's Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp has spoken highly of the young players whom have excelled in their run to the last four.

We have seen the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and others come through - and now , with the emergence of Tyler Morton, Connor Bradley and more, the Liverpool manager has waxed lyrical about the pathway through to the elite.

“I am never short of a positive word to say about the work our Academy guys do. They help to nurture players who are exceptional young men as well as very talented athletes. Their hunger to learn is what stands out.

“They come to us with a freshness and eagerness to absorb all the knowledge and experience of the more established stars around them. That is because of the outstanding LFC Academy staff. The environment they create, the culture.

Read More

“Ultimately the young players must be receptive, and how they adapt and integrate is very much down to them. If you ask any of our first team they will tell you we are blessed with an exceptional group.

“For our younger players, it really was a fantastic effort and I’m very grateful for how they performed for this team and the club.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp Mask
Quotes

'Outstanding' - Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool Academy Structure

1 minute ago
Bukayo Saka
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Arsenal - One Player To Sign: Bukayo Saka

1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson, Joe Mason
Quotes

'It Was Massive For Me' - Jordan Henderson Reminisces On Liverpool 2012 League Cup Win

1 hour ago
Diogo Jota celebrates his goal against Arsenal
Match Coverage

EFL Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal - Combined XI

2 hours ago
Martin Ødegaard
Match Coverage

Report: Odegaard, Smith Rowe & Tomiyasu Set To Miss Arsenal's Carabao Cup Semi Final With Liverpool, Xhaka To Return?

3 hours ago
Antonio Rudiger
Quotes

'You Can Imagine Him Alongside Van Dijk' - Pundit Suggests Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Would Be Great At Liverpool As Contract Situation Remains Unresolved

4 hours ago
Diogo Jota Arsenal
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Arsenal Team News | Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

5 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Target Jarrod Bowen's Scores Two As West Ham Hit Top Four

5 hours ago