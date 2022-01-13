'Outstanding' - Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool Academy Structure

Ahead of Liverpool's Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp has spoken highly of the young players whom have excelled in their run to the last four.

We have seen the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and others come through - and now , with the emergence of Tyler Morton, Connor Bradley and more, the Liverpool manager has waxed lyrical about the pathway through to the elite.

“I am never short of a positive word to say about the work our Academy guys do. They help to nurture players who are exceptional young men as well as very talented athletes. Their hunger to learn is what stands out.

“They come to us with a freshness and eagerness to absorb all the knowledge and experience of the more established stars around them. That is because of the outstanding LFC Academy staff. The environment they create, the culture.

“Ultimately the young players must be receptive, and how they adapt and integrate is very much down to them. If you ask any of our first team they will tell you we are blessed with an exceptional group.

“For our younger players, it really was a fantastic effort and I’m very grateful for how they performed for this team and the club.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook