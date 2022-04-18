'Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Be Fed Up There' - Former Player On Frustrating Time For England International At Liverpool

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about the lack of game time for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of late in a recent interview.

The 28 year old was left out of the squad as Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday and hasn't started a game since the 5th round when the Reds beat Nottingham Forest.

The player has just 14 months left on his existing contract and Robinson told Football Insider he thinks he will move on in the summer.

“It is a squad game.

“If he hasn’t got a game since February (in the league) it is telling you that he is not really needed.

“At this stage of his career, with the time he has left on his contract it looks like he will be leaving."

Whilst Robinson believes it's an exciting time to be at Liverpool, it won't feel the same for Oxlade-Chamberlain as things stand.

“To be part of a team challenging on all fronts is exciting. But it is only exciting if you are getting game time. Oxlade-Chamberlain will be fed up there. He will be desperate to play.

“The team was changed so much against Benfica so for him not to get a run out says a lot. He is far down the pecking order. He could leave because he will want to be playing.”

Author Verdict

It does seem that Oxlade-Chamberlain has fallen out of favour which is a surprise after he was playing regularly during the winter months and covered so well when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were at AFCON.

As a player that needs rhythm, it is unfair to judge him with the limited opportunities he gets now and it may be the best for all parties that Liverpool look to cash in on the talented midfielder in the summer.

