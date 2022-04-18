Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Be Fed Up There' - Former Player On Frustrating Time For England International At Liverpool

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about the lack of game time for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of late in a recent interview.

The 28 year old was left out of the squad as Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday and hasn't started a game since the 5th round when the Reds beat Nottingham Forest.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The player has just 14 months left on his existing contract and Robinson told Football Insider he thinks he will move on in the summer.

“It is a squad game.

“If he hasn’t got a game since February (in the league) it is telling you that he is not really needed.

“At this stage of his career, with the time he has left on his contract it looks like he will be leaving."

Whilst Robinson believes it's an exciting time to be at Liverpool, it won't feel the same for Oxlade-Chamberlain as things stand.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“To be part of a team challenging on all fronts is exciting. But it is only exciting if you are getting game time. Oxlade-Chamberlain will be fed up there. He will be desperate to play.

“The team was changed so much against Benfica so for him not to get a run out says a lot. He is far down the pecking order. He could leave because he will want to be playing.”

Author Verdict

It does seem that Oxlade-Chamberlain has fallen out of favour which is a surprise after he was playing regularly during the winter months and covered so well when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were at AFCON.

As a player that needs rhythm, it is unfair to judge him with the limited opportunities he gets now and it may be the best for all parties that Liverpool look to cash in on the talented midfielder in the summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Can Play Everywhere' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Praises FA Cup Semi-Final Hero Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Report: Liverpool Could Switch Shirt Sponsorship Deal From Standard Chartered In 2023

By Neil Andrew35 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Im Looking Forward To Playing' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Looks Ahead To FA Cup Final After Previous Wembley Heartbreak

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
Articles

Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final | Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Early Starting XI Prediction

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Demands Revealed

By LFC Transfer Room17 hours ago