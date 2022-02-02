'Prepare For Salah To Leave' - Former Premier League Players Believes Juventus' Paulo Dybala Could Replace Mohamed Salah

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny says Liverpool must prepare for Mohamed Salah leaving and think Juventus star Paulo Dybala would be the perfect replacement.

Mohamed Salah is currently away with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations, but his contract situation is still up in the air. LFCTR exclusively revealed last month that the Egyptian, along with his agent are set to meet Liverpool directors as soon as he is back in Liverpool.

Having brought Luis Diaz in at the weekend, questions whether the club are setting up to replace both Salah and Sadio Mane have been rightly asked. Whatever the answer, it will be something that will become much clearer in the next few weeks.

Ex-Premier League player Paddy Kenny told Football Insider that he believes Paulo Dybala could be another signing Liverpool look at, as they should prepare for the worst if Egyptian King Mohamed Salah were to leave.

“Liverpool have to prepare for Salah to go.

“I think that’s what they are doing. Obviously, they don’t want to lose him.

“He’s probably the best player in the world at the moment. But if they can’t agree a deal then plans have to be made.

“Diaz has arrived and he’s a quality signing. Dybala could be another one at the end of the season.

“He’s one of those world-class stars you want to see in the Premier League.

“If Salah stays, great, Liverpool will be in a great position. But there is a real chance he goes.

“It would be wrong for the club to not at least look at potential replacements.”

