Paul Scholes Praises Fabio Carvalho After Sub Appearance In Liverpool's Loss To Manchester United

Fabio Carvalho's sub appearance against Manchester United impressed Paul Scholes, as he offers much more than James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool's poor result and performance against Manchester United doesn't leave fans with much positivity, but Fabio Carvalho was one positive to take out from the match.

The young midfielder came on with just 17 minutes left of the match but showed much more creativity and an attacking threat than his veteran teammates did for the first 73 minutes of the match.

His ability to drive at the defence opened up space, which led to Liverpool's consolation goal by Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool controlled the ball for most of the match, however, it was only when Carvalho came on the pitch that they became threatening with the ball.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was impressed with the cameo Fabio Carvalho played and spoke, via Liverpool Echo, about the difference in creativity he made compared to James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

"I thought (he) did well when he came on. He carried the ball, running forward. That’s what I mean about creativity in the middle of the pitch.

"Milner and Henderson – they’re too similar. When Carvalho came on he actually started running at the defence and trying to create a little bit more.”

Has Fabio Carvalho done enough to warrant a start against Bournemouth or will Jurgen Klopp stick to Milnerson?

