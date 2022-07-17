Skip to main content

'People Don't Realise' - Pundit On Positional Options For Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool For Darwin Nunez & Mohamed Salah

Former Scotland international Frank McAvennie has been speaking about the options Jurgen Klopp has available to him at Liverpool after the signing of Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan was signed from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee that could rise to a club record £85million, surpassing the amount paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Mohamed Salah L and Darwin Nunez R of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npH4g.jpg

In an interview with Football Insider, ex-West Ham striker McAvennie explained he can only really see Nunez playing through the middle for Liverpool.

He’ll probably take Mane’s place. Diaz plays on the left, Jota plays on the left, he’ll be straight through the middle. I’ve got no doubt. He’ll relish that.

Unless Klopp plays him off to the right and plays Salah through the middle. People don’t realise Salah does a lot of work out there covering from Trent Alexander-Arnold, a lot of people don’t notice that.

I’ve not got a problem with Nunez, I would think most of the time he’d be straight through the middle and a straight swap for Mane.

The link-up and understanding between Salah and Alexander-Arnold is a huge asset to this Liverpool team and it has already been evident again in pre-season. It would seem unlikely therefore that Salah will be moved from the position where he has become one of the World's best.

