Pep Guardiola Admits Jurgen Klopp Is A Better Manager After Manchester City's Champions League Bottling

Following his Manchester City side bottling yet another Champions League, Pep Guardiola admits he may not be good enough to win club football's biggest prize, unlike his counterpart Jurgen Klopp. 

Whilst Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool reached their third Champions League final in five years, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are knocked out for the sixth time since the arrival of the so-called best manager in the world. 

Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp

The Reds face Real Madrid on the 28th of May in Paris, as they look to avenge their loss in 2018. As the game comes a week after the Premier League finishes, Liverpool could well be looking to top off an unbelievable quadruple. 

If Jurgen Klopp's men manage to overcome their Spanish opponents this time around, it will be their 7th European Cup in their club's history. Something Manchester City can only dream of. 

Speaking after the semi-final loss against a club full of Champions League heritage, Pep Guardiola was asked if he was the right man to take The Citizens to European glory, to which he responded brutally truthful.

"We want to do it (win the Champions League). Maybe I'm not good enough to help the team to do it. Nobody knows what would have happened with other players or managers.

Manchester City's Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Oct. 7, 2018.

"As I said right after, congratulations to Liverpool and Madrid because they are in the final because they deserve to be there.

"We were close - they know it, we know it - but what is important is we are going to try again next season, and then again, and in the Premier League. In the Carabao Cup next season we want to go further than we did this season."

