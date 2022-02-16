Skip to main content
'They Are Always There' - Pep Guardiola Feels The Pressure From Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool As They Push Manchester City

Liverpool are currently on a four-match winning run in the Premier League which has taken them back into a title race against Manchester City. The win 1-0 over Burnley was vital for the Reds as they close the gap to the top to nine points, with a game in hand. 

Manchester City looked on their way to another walk to the Premier League title, that was until Jurgen Klopp fired his Liverpool side through January. The Reds have been sensational since the turn of the year, including incredible cup runs and unbeaten form in the league.

Manchester City's Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Oct. 7, 2018.

Despite losing three key players to AFCON, the squad has worked together to pull through the tough period without a scratch. Fantastic performances from players such as Fabinho, Diogo Jota, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have contributed massively to keep the team fighting on all fronts. 

April sees Jurgen Klopp's men face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in what is being regarded as the 'title match' as we come into the latter stages of the season.

Until then, Liverpool will be hoping to keep up the pressure they are putting on the league leaders, something Man City manager Pep Guardiola is certainly aware of. During his press conference, Guardiola stated Liverpool are the team he is most scared of.

"What team can beat you on your current form?"

Pep Guardiola answered: 

"Liverpool. Liverpool are 6 points behind us. They were our biggest rivals in the last seasons. They are always there. They are a pain in the a**. They are a fantastic team in Europe."

