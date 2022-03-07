Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Claims That Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Are The 'Toughest He Has Ever Faced'

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City set a new standard in the Premier League when they reached a hundred points in 2018, a standard that others doubted anyone could come anywhere near. However, Jurgen Klopp was building his Liverpool side into something quite special.

The German manager took Liverpool over when they were quite some way off the thought of even challenging for a title, but has slowly developed the side into one of the most feared in recent years.

Pushing the 'Centurion' Manchester City side to the last day in 2019 was just the start of the battle between these two incredible sides. The Reds then went on to win the league the year after with yet another outstanding points total of 99 points.

Last season, their title rivals reclaimed the title, following a injury crisis on Merseyside. However, this season Liverpool have bounced back incredibly, once again being Manchester City's closest competitors. The constant threat in the league, on top of getting the better of City in the Champions League have impressed Klopp's counterpart.

Following yesterday's convincing Manchester Derby win over Manchester United, Pep Guardiola states that Liverpool are the toughest side he has every faced in football. The Spanish manager has come up against some of the best teams in footballing history, but admits Jurgen Klopp's men are the hardest.

“Liverpool are the toughest opponent I have ever faced in my 12-13 years as a manager. Liverpool in the last few years have been outstanding.”

