‘Maybe’ - Pep Guardiola Responds to Claims That Manchester City Have Been Lucky in the Title Race

Manchester City have had a great season so far but there have been claims from some fans and players about them being 'lucky' with COVID and injuries.

As of writing this article, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side are 10 points clear of 2nd place Chelsea and 11 points clear of 3rd place Liverpool.

Despite being so dominant this season, some people have claimed that Manchester City have been 'lucky' after not facing as many COVID-19 cases as other clubs.

IMAGO / PA Images

In his recent pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola has responded these suggestions and given his thoughts.

"If they [Chelsea and Liverpool] believe it's the reason why then maybe. Sometimes it's the money we have, sometimes it's Covid. I don't know. Maybe," said Guardiola.

"So what I can say? If they believe we were lucky, OK we were lucky. Thank you. What can I say?

"The pandemic is all around the world and everywhere there is the virus. We are exposed every single minute and day to getting it and we're no exception."

