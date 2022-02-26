‘Congratulate Liverpool’ - Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Has Told His Manchester City Players to Do if the Lose Premier League Title Race

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told his players to do this if they fail to win the title ahead of Liverpool this season.

With the Premier League title race well and truly on again, Pep Guardiola has given an interview and revealed what he told his Manchester City players to say if they fall short at the final hurdle this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to MEN, as cited by Anfield Watch, Guardiola has said his side will 'congratulate Liverpool' if they fail to retain the title this campaign.

“I’ve spoken many times to the players: focus on our job. If it is enough to be champions then good, if not then congratulate Liverpool,” said Guardiola.

“As I get old, I’m learning to enjoy my profession – to be more supportive than ever. I accept the defeats in a more natural way.

"I don’t like it, because I don’t sleep well after a defeat, but I accept that the other ones can beat you.

“The opponents are good. [Lionel] Messi, Neymar, the Liverpool players: they are good. They can do whatever they want.”

