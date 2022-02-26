Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

‘Congratulate Liverpool’ - Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Has Told His Manchester City Players to Do if the Lose Premier League Title Race

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told his players to do this if they fail to win the title ahead of Liverpool this season.

With the Premier League title race well and truly on again, Pep Guardiola has given an interview and revealed what he told his Manchester City players to say if they fall short at the final hurdle this season.

Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp

Speaking to MEN, as cited by Anfield Watch, Guardiola has said his side will 'congratulate Liverpool' if they fail to retain the title this campaign.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

“I’ve spoken many times to the players: focus on our job. If it is enough to be champions then good, if not then congratulate Liverpool,” said Guardiola.

Read More

“As I get old, I’m learning to enjoy my profession – to be more supportive than ever. I accept the defeats in a more natural way. 

"I don’t like it, because I don’t sleep well after a defeat, but I accept that the other ones can beat you.

“The opponents are good. [Lionel] Messi, Neymar, the Liverpool players: they are good. They can do whatever they want.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘Congratulate Liverpool’ - Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Has Told His Manchester City Players to Do if the Lose Premier League Title Race

By Charlie Webb
just now
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Every Goal From Liverpool On The Road To The Carabao Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Diogo Jota, Liverpool
Match Coverage

Report: Huge Update On Diogo Jota Injury Ahead Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Antony
Transfers

Liverpool Told Brazilian Transfer Target 'A Real Top Player' & Would 'Fit Perfectly' At Anfield

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Divok Origi
Transfers

'Him Leaving Is Nailed On' - Former Player Convinced Liverpool Striker Will Leave Club

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Pepijn Lijnders
Match Coverage

Watch: Pep Lijnders Pre-Match Press Conference | Chelsea v Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final | Jota, Firmino Injury Updates, Kelleher, Klopp

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Monitoring Uruguayan Goalscorer Darwin Nunez, As Liverpool Look Beyond 'Original' Front Three

By Sam Patterson
3 hours ago
Carabao Cup
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup - Jota, Firmino Injury Updates, Mendy Or Kepa?, Lukaku To Start?

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago