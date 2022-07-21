Pep Lijnders 'The Best I've Ever Worked Under' Says Former Liverpool Schoolboy

Jurgen Klopp is never shy to credit his right-hand man Pep Lijnders, the Dutch coach has even got his book coming out at the start of August. An integral part of Liverpool's management team, Lijnders influence runs deep in Liverpool's coaching methods.

On a recent edition of 'The Tenth Pint Podcast' former Liverpool, Schoolboy Tom Scully gave some insight on his experience with Liverpool's Assistant Coach, for which he was full of praise.

In a recent TikTok clip from the 'The Tenth Pint Podcast' Tom Scully revealed Lijnders made a great impression on him "There was a coach at Liverpool, he is still the best I have ever worked under, Pep Lijnders. He comes in at under 15 level, he's Klopp's assistant now, he is that good."

Tom Scully went onto Everton after Liverpool, from where he was released. He was then snapped up by Norwich where he played from 2018-20. Tom is now contracted to Accrington Stanley.

Reminiscing about his time working with Lijnders, Scully added "I remember he'd come in and he'd do a session on slide tackling and overhead kicks. I'd never seen it. No one's ever seen a session on that.

Like he just works on, you'd come into training and the poster was on the door when we did the day release, of what you were doing what time, who was doing it. It was immaculate his sessions, everything about him was unbelievable."

From these comments about Pep Lijnders, it's clear to see how much Liverpool's number two lives and breathes the game, no matter what the level or age group. The Dutchman will reveal his experiences in his upcoming book 'Intensity - Inside Liverpool FC.

