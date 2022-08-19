'Perfectly Officiated' - Mike Dean Praise For Paul Tierney After Liverpool & Crystal Palace Clash
Mike Dean has admitted he made a mistake in the Premier League at the weekend, but praised Paul Tierney for his performance in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Dean was in the VAR room for Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and admitted he made a mistake by not asking Anthony Taylor to view the pitch side monitor for a clash between Cristian Romero and Marc Cucerella in the lead-up to Harry Kane's equaliser.
He told The Mail+, his decision was a shame, as he felt there was some excellent officiating over the weekend and called out Paul Tierney for special praise for his performance in Liverpool's draw with the Eagles.
"I’ve since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself. The referee on field always has the final say. It goes to show that no matter how experienced you are, and I’ve spent more than two decades as a Premier League official, you are always learning.
"It’s disappointing for me as this was one incident in an otherwise very good weekend from our officials. Decisions are debated – that’s the life of a referee. There were some perfectly officiated games elsewhere, like Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Monday night which capped a great weekend of Premier League football."
There can be no arguments that Tierney got the big decision right in the match to send Darwin Nunez off, a decision that will see the striker banned for three matches.
