‘Personally, I Can’t Sleep Before the Training Because if I Sleep, I Can’t Move’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Pre-season

Jurgen Klopp is known for making his pre-seasons intense, hard-working and getting everything in place for the following season. Speaking on his second pre-season at Liverpool Greek international Kostas Tsimikas speaks on how tough it really is.

Speaking exclusively to the club's official website the greek said "Personally, I can't sleep before the training because if I sleep, I can't move,

"I try to relax myself, to chill, to watch some movies and to be ready mentally for the second session."

Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Kostas then went on to talk about just how tough a Klopp pre-season really is saying "If you've never done this pre-season, you can't feel us, you can't understand how tough that is.

"But at least the only thing it can give you after is to be 100 per cent ready for the challenges physically, because this is what we need at the moment. We have a very tough season and we have to be 100 per cent ready.

"It's very hard, as always. Very tough, very competitive. All the boys, we work very hard."

IMAGO / PA Images

Tsimikas then finished talking about the goals the group set themselves ahead of a new season "We set our goals, like last year – we will go for it and that's why we work towards it.

"I think everybody is absolutely ready for the upcoming challenges and we are looking forward to it."

