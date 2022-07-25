Skip to main content

‘Personally, I Can’t Sleep Before the Training Because if I Sleep, I Can’t Move’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Pre-season

Jurgen Klopp is known for making his pre-seasons intense, hard-working and getting everything in place for the following season. Speaking on his second pre-season at Liverpool Greek international Kostas Tsimikas speaks on how tough it really is.

Speaking exclusively to the club's official website the greek said  "Personally, I can't sleep before the training because if I sleep, I can't move,

"I try to relax myself, to chill, to watch some movies and to be ready mentally for the second session."

Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas then went on to talk about just how tough a Klopp pre-season really is saying  "If you've never done this pre-season, you can't feel us, you can't understand how tough that is.

"But at least the only thing it can give you after is to be 100 per cent ready for the challenges physically, because this is what we need at the moment. We have a very tough season and we have to be 100 per cent ready.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's very hard, as always. Very tough, very competitive. All the boys, we work very hard."

Kostas Tsimikas

Tsimikas then finished talking about the goals the group set themselves ahead of a new season "We set our goals, like last year – we will go for it and that's why we work towards it.

"I think everybody is absolutely ready for the upcoming challenges and we are looking forward to it."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson
Quotes

‘Everybody Will Want to Win Mo Because Obviously He Is First.’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Pre-season Games

By Matty Orme11 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool ‘Laugh off’ Juventus Bid For Roberto Firmino - New Increased Offer Expected

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Premier League Trophy
Opinions

Opinion: What Would Be A Successful Season For Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool In 2022/23?

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'There Is Nothing To Worry About' - Pundit On Criticism Of Liverpool's Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

Interview: 'It’s Always Group Achievements In My Head' - Thiago Alcantara Opens Up On His Own Game

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'It Was Ludicrous' - Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Slams Darwin Nunez Critics

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Nicolo Barella (ITA), JUNE 14, 2022
Transfers

Report: Tottenham Join Race For Liverpool Linked Nicolo Barella

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Their Style Will Need To Change' - Former International On More Liverpool Goals From Midfield After Darwin Nunez Signing

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago