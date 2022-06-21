Phil Thompson Thinks Liverpool Youngster Could Make Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad

Former Red Phil Thompson believes one of the current crop of Liverpool's youngsters could make Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 World Cup.

After disappointing results from the UEFA Nations League matches, focus has now switched to how Southgate can put things right ahead of the competition in Qatar.

Speaking to Paddy Power , former Liverpool captain Thompson believes that Southgate may look to include some younger players similar to how Sven-Goran Eriksson did in 2006.

“I think Southgate will look to bring through some younger players.

“I know we all scoffed at it when they called up Theo Walcott in Eriksen’s 2006 World Cup squad, but I think there’s a place for these young players."

Thompson said that one of the youngsters Southgate could look at is Liverpool's creative midfielder Harvey Elliott.

“Someone at my club he might look at is Harvey Elliott, he’s creative and has the ability to open up defences.

“And I think players like that - that have a great assist ratio, with that knack for creating goal – can take that forward onto the big stage.”

The 18-year-old managed to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI at the start of last season after impressing in pre-season.

He will be hoping to make a similar impact over the coming weeks but with only two international games left ahead of the World Cup, it may just come too late.

