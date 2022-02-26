Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

‘I Don’t Regret It’ - Philippe Coutinho on His Transfer to Barcelona From Liverpool

In a recent interview, Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho was asked if he regretted leaving Liverpool for Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho leaving Liverpool in 2018 was shrouded with shock and anger by the Liverpool fan base.

Philippe Coutinho

The Brazilian 'pretended' to be injured to force a move to his apparent boyhood club Barcelona.

Faking an injury to not play for Liverpool is one of the worst things you can do and a large majority of the fan base has never forgiven Phil.

When asked in a recent interview with ESPN, as cited by Anfield Watch, if he regrets leaving Merseyside, the Brazilian had this to say.

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

“No. At times we have to make decisions, and one of my big dreams was to play for Barcelona, but always with great affection, respect and gratitude for Liverpool and for the friendships over the years at the club.

“But at that moment I had a decision to make and I don’t regret it,” said Coutinho.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Philippe Coutinho
Quotes

‘I Don’t Regret It’ - Philippe Coutinho on His Transfer to Barcelona From Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
33 seconds ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Shocking Raphinha Price Tag Revealed, Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Barcelona Among Interested Clubs

By Neil Andrew
26 minutes ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Every Goal From Liverpool On The Road To The Carabao Cup Final

By Neil Andrew
37 minutes ago
Premier League Trophy
Non LFC

Gary Neville's Greatest Premier League XI Includes Steven Gerrard, Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk And Alisson Becker

By Damon Carr
1 hour ago
Antony
Transfers

Liverpool Told Brazilian Transfer Target 'A Real Top Player' & Would 'Fit Perfectly' At Anfield

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Xavi Barcelona
Non LFC

Barcelona v Athletic Club: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, League Cup
Opinions

Carabao Cup Final Special | Liverpool's Greatest Cup Final Goals | Top 5 | Premier League Era

By Damon Carr
14 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Diogo Jota
News

Breaking: Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Injury Updates Ahead Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Clash With Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
14 hours ago