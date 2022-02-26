‘I Don’t Regret It’ - Philippe Coutinho on His Transfer to Barcelona From Liverpool

In a recent interview, Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho was asked if he regretted leaving Liverpool for Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho leaving Liverpool in 2018 was shrouded with shock and anger by the Liverpool fan base.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Brazilian 'pretended' to be injured to force a move to his apparent boyhood club Barcelona.

Faking an injury to not play for Liverpool is one of the worst things you can do and a large majority of the fan base has never forgiven Phil.

When asked in a recent interview with ESPN, as cited by Anfield Watch, if he regrets leaving Merseyside, the Brazilian had this to say.

“No. At times we have to make decisions, and one of my big dreams was to play for Barcelona, but always with great affection, respect and gratitude for Liverpool and for the friendships over the years at the club.

“But at that moment I had a decision to make and I don’t regret it,” said Coutinho.

