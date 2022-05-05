'Players Will Be Buzzing' - Pundit On Recent Jurgen Klopp News & What It Means At Liverpool

Former player turned pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has been talking about the impact that the news that Jurgen Klopp has signed a new deal at Liverpool will have on the club.

In a surprise move last week, Klopp and his assistants put pen to paper on new contracts that will see them stay at the club until 2026.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, the former Aston Villa player believes the impact of the German signing a new deal cannot be underestimated.

“It gives them a huge boost.

“You want stability as a player. If there’s a manager you really like and you know the next four years he’s going to be there it gives you that stability.

“You know you’re going to be winning trophies so the players will be buzzing and I’m sure every Liverpool fan will be over the moon.”

Despite what this means for the future, Klopp's team continues to fight on all fronts in the present in what could be a historic end to the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |