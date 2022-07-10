Skip to main content

'Potentially Even Stronger Than Last Season' - Pundit Says Two Key Signings Could Make Liverpool Even Better

News that Mohamed Salah had signed a new contract at Liverpool was 'massive' according to a former England international turned pundit.

Liverpool fans were in raptures when it was announced that their Egyptian King had signed a new contract at the club after months of drawn-out negotiations.

In an interview with Football Insider, Paul Robinson explained how important the news was for Liverpool considering Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich.

“It is massive for Liverpool to get his contract done and sorted. Given the situation with Sadio Mane, they would not have wanted Salah and Roberto Firmino both heading into the final year of their contracts. The uncertainty would not have been helpful.

“Salah was not the same player after the African Cup of Nations. He did not score the goals we expected from him. He struggled for form but others stepped up and score the goals.

“The contract situation certainly didn’t help him though. Everyone knows where they are at now.

“If Liverpool had lost Mane and Salah in this window it would have been a huge dent in their side."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Robinson was also keen to point out that another signing Liverpool made this summer, along with Salah, could make the team even better.

“With Salah signing and Darwin Nunez arriving they could potentially be even stronger than last season. It will be interesting.

Darwin Nunez

“Salah’s contract is the biggest signing Liverpool will make for a long time.”

After an unbelievable 2021/22 season, the thought of Liverpool improving further will be a mouth-watering prospect for supporters.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Kelleher Carabao Cup
Quotes

'It Is Imperative They Keep Him' - Former International On Liverpool Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

By Neil Andrew13 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Arrives In Bangkok To Join Up With Liverpool Squad For Pre-Season Tour

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'They Are Taking A Big Chance' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Are Gambling With Their Summer Transfer Activity

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Liverpool
News

Watch: Liverpool Squad Receive Amazing Ovation As They Touch Down In Bangkok - 37 Man Travelling Party Revealed

By Neil Andrew45 minutes ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
News

Caoimhin Kelleher Amongst Names Left Out Of Liverpool Squad For Pre-Season Tour Of Thailand & Singapore

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Will' Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham This Summer

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Liverpool In Bangkok
News

Revealed: 37 Man Liverpool Squad For Pre-Season Tour Of Thailand & Singapore

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Luis Garcia
Articles

Watch: Masters Football Vlog From A Liverpool Fan Perspective

By Damon Carr2 hours ago