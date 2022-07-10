'Potentially Even Stronger Than Last Season' - Pundit Says Two Key Signings Could Make Liverpool Even Better

News that Mohamed Salah had signed a new contract at Liverpool was 'massive' according to a former England international turned pundit.

Liverpool fans were in raptures when it was announced that their Egyptian King had signed a new contract at the club after months of drawn-out negotiations.

In an interview with Football Insider, Paul Robinson explained how important the news was for Liverpool considering Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich.

“It is massive for Liverpool to get his contract done and sorted. Given the situation with Sadio Mane, they would not have wanted Salah and Roberto Firmino both heading into the final year of their contracts. The uncertainty would not have been helpful.

“Salah was not the same player after the African Cup of Nations. He did not score the goals we expected from him. He struggled for form but others stepped up and score the goals.

“The contract situation certainly didn’t help him though. Everyone knows where they are at now.

“If Liverpool had lost Mane and Salah in this window it would have been a huge dent in their side."

Robinson was also keen to point out that another signing Liverpool made this summer, along with Salah, could make the team even better.

“With Salah signing and Darwin Nunez arriving they could potentially be even stronger than last season. It will be interesting.

“Salah’s contract is the biggest signing Liverpool will make for a long time.”

After an unbelievable 2021/22 season, the thought of Liverpool improving further will be a mouth-watering prospect for supporters.

