Praise For Two Liverpool Youngsters After Promising Start To The Season

Liverpool manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson was pleased with the under-18s after they beat Middlesbrough 6-2 in their season opener.

The win saw Lewis Koumas score four on his first start for the under-18s, and there was also a goal for new signing Ben Doak via the penalty spot as well as an own goal.

Bridge-Wilkinson gave his thoughts to Liverpoolfc.com on both of the players after the brilliant victory.

Lewis Koumas

"Lewis is a good player, as you’ve seen. He's got lots of legs, lots of energy, his movement and his ability to run forward, especially without the ball, is really, really good. It was an area of the pitch that we thought at the end of last season about using him in.

"Since we've come back in pre-season, we've had to move him around a little bit to get through the games but he certainly looked the part (against Middlesbrough)."

Ben Doak

"He can be very pleased with what he did out there. We know the type of player he is and the quality that he has got. He will get better because we know that he needs to get fitter and he will be able to have even more impact in the games. He has definitely got quality and is definitely someone we want to see out there for us on the pitch."

It was a very promising start to the season for Liverpool's youngsters and they will be hoping to carry on their good form when they take on Leeds United on Saturday.

