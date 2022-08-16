Premier League Legend Praises Trent Alexander-Arnold's Passing In Crystal Palace Game

Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter to hail Liverpool’s academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool's 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Fabregas Tweeted that he hasn't "seen a full-back with this passing range since Dani Alves." This is very high praise from the former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea midfielder.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the standout players for Liverpool in their 1-1 draw at Anfield against Crystal Palace - with a notable moment coming in the first half when he picked out Mohamed Salah's head from the halfway line.

IMAGO / PA Images

The young Englishman, 23, was unlucky that none of his passes ended up in a goal - but the threat was there. It was really encouraging to see the side of Trent Alexander-Arnold emerge last night, after he found it difficult to have the same impact against Fulham on the opening weekend.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |