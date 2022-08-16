Premier League Legend Praises Trent Alexander-Arnold's Passing In Crystal Palace Game
Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter to hail Liverpool’s academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool's 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Anfield.
Fabregas Tweeted that he hasn't "seen a full-back with this passing range since Dani Alves." This is very high praise from the former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea midfielder.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the standout players for Liverpool in their 1-1 draw at Anfield against Crystal Palace - with a notable moment coming in the first half when he picked out Mohamed Salah's head from the halfway line.
The young Englishman, 23, was unlucky that none of his passes ended up in a goal - but the threat was there. It was really encouraging to see the side of Trent Alexander-Arnold emerge last night, after he found it difficult to have the same impact against Fulham on the opening weekend.
