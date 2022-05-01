Skip to main content

'Premier League Referees Aren't Favouring Liverpool' - John Barnes Gives Verdict On Merseyside Derby Controversy

Liverpool legend John Barnes has been speaking about the controversial moment in last week's Merseyside derby where Everton thought they should have had a penalty.

Anthony Gordon

The Reds ran out 2-0 winners but the Toffees felt they should have been awarded a penalty when there was a coming together of Anthony Gordon and Joel Matip in the box.

Speaking in his blog on bonuscodebets.co.uk, Barnes rubbished the thought that Premier League referees could be favouring the big clubs.

“Premier League referees aren’t favouring Liverpool in their decisions any more than Manchester City, or other teams.

“First and foremost, when you play against Liverpool or City you don’t have a lot of goal mouth action. This isn’t a new discussion – it’s been mentioned in the past with Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsenal under Arsène Wenger.

“Whoever sits atop the league concedes less penalty chances because there aren’t as many occasions for them to be given with less play going on in their box."

Barnes does believe that Everton should have been awarded a penalty however, a decision that could have had a massive impact on the game as it was 0-0 at the time.

“Yes, Liverpool were fortunate on Sunday against Everton. I felt Everton should have had a penalty, but that isn’t a trend, it’s just one of those things.”

