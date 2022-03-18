Premier League Star Slams Liverpool Coach, As He Sets Up Workshop In Norway For ‘Greed’

Premier League striker has only criticised Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach for setting up a workshop for children in Norway, stating that it is just ‘pure greed’.

Liverpool's goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has travelled to Norway to be the main 'attraction' for a goalkeeping workshop. The event is ran by Norwegian side Rustaf Abildso SK, who are teaming up with Oslo Keeperskole AS, a private company, to offer an opportunity for 120 children between 7 and 10 for the amazing experience.

IMAGO / Colorsport

However, according to VG, to take part in the workshop, each child has to pay a fee of 3350 Kroner (£377.21), which is extortionate to say the least. The event will be taking place this summer

The price of the workshop has angered Norway international Joshua King, who has ran a workshop similar in the past completely free of charge. The Watford forward has let his thoughts known of the event, slamming the organisers and Liverpool's goalkeeping coach.

“This is pure greed! There’s not an explanation in the world that can make me understand that price for two days.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

“120 children and a goalkeeping coach from Liverpool? I think this is a bad signal for developments in Norwegian football. That’s not how you bring out talent.

“Frode Grodås and Erik Thorstvedt attended my football school for free. They did it because they know what the potential can be for young Norwegian talents if they get the opportunity, regardless of their parents’ finances.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok