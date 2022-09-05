Skip to main content

'Pretty Non-Existent' - Michael Owen On Mohamed Salah's Recent Liverpool Performances

Former Reds striker Owen claims Egyptian has been 'missing for the last three games'.

Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday was the third successive game in which Mohamed Salah has failed to score.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian came close to winning Liverpool the game late on when Jordan Pickford pushed his injury-time effort onto the post leaving him frustrated.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via Football365), former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen said that the 30-year-old has been 'non-existent' in recent matches and that may be due to the fact he has been pushed wider this season.

“(Salah) has been pretty non-existent. We did look at that before the game. How wide of a position he is taking up this season. Is that to do with the new centre-forward (Darwin Nunez)? Well, he has been missing for the last three games.

“But I still think in his absence, he has still been playing out wide. I wonder if that’s going to be a pattern that’s going to continue for the rest of the season. It certainly continued (against Everton).”

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

LFCTR Verdict

Jurgen Klopp denied that Salah is being used in a wider role but it has to be taken into account that Liverpool are adjusting to a new front line and their performances as of yet are not at their previous levels.

Salah is purely being judged on his previous prolific levels of goalscoring without considering the fact that he continues to be one of the biggest chance creators in the Premier League and already has two goals and assists this season.

As soon as the team finds its form, it's likely that Salah's numbers in terms of goals will also increase.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

