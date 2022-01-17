'Probably Be Good Business' - Glen Johnson On The Future Of Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita

Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson believes midfielder Naby Keita has not lived up to his promise after signing from RB Leipzig in 2018.

The Guinea international had a reputation as one of the best players in the Bundesliga when he made the move to the Premier League but persistent trouble with injuries has meant he has had a stop/start Liverpool career.

Speaking to bettingodds.com, ex England international Johnson believes that the 26 year old has not established himself as a regular starter and suggests if he could be replaced with Brighton's Yves Bissouma it would represent good business.

“He arrived at Liverpool with a massive reputation but sadly he hasn’t really lived up to it currently.

I still think he’s a good player and he’s certainly a good squad player but he’s never been a player consistently in their starting XI.

If they could agree a deal to sell Keïta and then get someone like Yves Bissouma in as a replacement then that would probably be good business.

With big signings like Keïta you want them to be banging the door down rather than accepting a role as a squad player.”

Author Verdict

There is no doubt Naby Keita has the potential to be a tremendous player in the Liverpool midfield.

However, the fact he is 26 and we are still talking about potential is concerning as he should now be established as a regular first choice.

There is hope he could still take the second half of the season by storm but Johnson's suggestion of replacing him with a younger, more durable Bissouma makes sense.

This was something I explored previously in our 'Keep or Sell' series.

