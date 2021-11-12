Skip to main content
Promising Liverpool Youngster Tom Clayton Talks Steven Gerrard And Possibility Of Going On Loan

Author:

Liverpool academy graduate Tom Clayton has been speaking whilst on international duty with Scotland's under 21s about his former manager Steven Gerrard and also whether he thinks he would benefit from a move on loan.

News broke on Thursday morning that Gerrard had been appointed as Aston Villa head coach replacing Dean Smith who was sacked after a poor run of form.

When Gerrard was a coach in the Liverpool academy, Clayton considers himself one of the lucky few to have worked with the club's former skipper.

Tom Clayton

Clayton On The Magic Of Gerrard

Clayton was talking ahead of Scotland's under 21 clash with Kazakhstan when he spoke about the aura around his former boss Gerrard.

"I was a first year scholar when I found out Steven was going to be our manager.”

"He brought a real buzz to the place and he had a lot of belief in me. He gave me a lot of confidence and I can’t speak highly enough of him."

“Steven Gerrard is a legend but I don’t think you realise how big he is until you go places with him. On tour, you see the attention he gets and you think ‘wow, this guy is special'".

Read More

"He has that special aura around the place. When he speaks, you listen.”

“He is hands-on with a lot of players. Steven’s pedigree is second-to-none and he can help you, no matter what position you play. Centre-backs; full-backs; wide players — his overall knowledge of the game is unbelievable.”

Clayton On The Possibility Of Going On Loan

The 21 year old is yet to make the breakthrough into the Liverpool first team and he was asked if he would like to follow the likes of Harvey Elliott by going out on loan.

"Definitely." 

“That is something that is on my mind. We’ll need to see what happens and what the club has in mind."

"It’s not only up to me. There are other people involved.”

