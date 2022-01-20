'PSG Are Going To Be Able To Afford Salah' - Former Liverpool Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

Former Liverpool and England player Steve McManaman has been talking about the latest on Mohamed Salah's contract talks.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking in his column on HorseRacing.net, the 49 year old reviewed what options there would be for the Egyptian should the worst come to the worst for Liverpool and he moves on.

"We know PSG are going to lose Kylian Mbappé. We think Borussia Dortmund could lose Haaland.

"It’s dependent on how they leave and for how much - in terms of Mbappé it’s whether he will go on a free or with a fee.

"PSG are going to be able to afford Salah, I don’t think there’s any problem about that.

"There’s going to be so many different moves with the World Cup coming up.

"Someone will be able to afford Salah - they’d make it work - because of his numbers and how good he is."

McManaman however seems extremely optimistic that Liverpool will tie down their talisman on a new contract.

"But Liverpool can’t ask for too much money when he’s only got a year left on his contract.

"But I personally think, knowing Liverpool and him, that discussions have been going very well and I think he’ll stay at Liverpool. I really do.

Author Verdict

Borussia Dortmund would not be a possible destination for Salah despite McManaman's comments on Haaland leaving.

We've said before, both player and club want the same thing so hopefully there will be a resolution at Liverpool and McManaman's comments look quite hopeful in this respect.

