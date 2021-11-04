Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
PSG Superstar Lionel Messi's Champions League Claim About Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern, Atletico, Chelsea

Author:

After a fascinating week of Champions League action, Lionel Messi has been asked about which clubs he feels could win the competition this season.

The player who missed out on PSG's 2-2 draw against Red Bull Leipzig on Wednesday through injury believes all four English clubs are potential winners of the competition.

Lionel Messi

The Argentine was speaking to beIN SPORTS when he gave his opinion on how difficult it is to win the Champions League and who he thinks the potential candidates are.

Read More

“It is a very difficult competition and not always the best team wins. You need a lot of things to win it, everything is possible."

“Other clubs have been working together for years and have signed good players, like United, City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Atletico or Chelsea.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Only last month the 34 year old had been asked the same question but when he gave his answers failed to mention the Merseyside club.

Whether that was deliberate or his mind has been changed based on the form of Jurgen Klopp's team remains to be seen.

One thing for certain however is he won't want to meet Liverpool at Anfield in the knockout stages again.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Interviews

