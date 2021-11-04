PSG Superstar Lionel Messi's Champions League Claim About Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern, Atletico, Chelsea
After a fascinating week of Champions League action, Lionel Messi has been asked about which clubs he feels could win the competition this season.
The player who missed out on PSG's 2-2 draw against Red Bull Leipzig on Wednesday through injury believes all four English clubs are potential winners of the competition.
The Argentine was speaking to beIN SPORTS when he gave his opinion on how difficult it is to win the Champions League and who he thinks the potential candidates are.
Read More
“It is a very difficult competition and not always the best team wins. You need a lot of things to win it, everything is possible."
“Other clubs have been working together for years and have signed good players, like United, City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Atletico or Chelsea.”
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Jurgen Klopp Issues Injury Update On Curtis Jones After Player Missed Liverpool Clash With Atletico Madrid
- 'I need Rhythm': Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On His Upturn In Form Following Atletico Madrid.
- PSG Star Lionel Messi Predicted Barcelona Departure To Neymar After Liverpool Champions League Defeat
Only last month the 34 year old had been asked the same question but when he gave his answers failed to mention the Merseyside club.
Whether that was deliberate or his mind has been changed based on the form of Jurgen Klopp's team remains to be seen.
One thing for certain however is he won't want to meet Liverpool at Anfield in the knockout stages again.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- ‘The Level of the Team Is Huge, It’s Great’ - Fernando Torres Praises Jurgen Klopp’s Work at Liverpool
- 'He Is Incredible': Former Liverpool Striker Peter Crouch Thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold Starts For England
- Tottenham In Advanced Talks To Steal Liverpool Midfield Target Franck Kessie
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook