'I Love To Watch Him Play' - PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Shares His Admiration For Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Long time Liverpool target and French superstar Kylian Mbappe speaks of his admiration for Mohamed Salah, stating is is one of the best players in the world.
Mohamed Salah's season, so far has been one to remember, as he looks set to break more records. Praise from the media, Klopp and fellow players alike has been non-stop for the Egyptian, with shouts of him currently being the world's best.
Liverpool are under ongoing negotiations with Salah and his agent over a new contract to keep the winger at the club for the rest of his career. The forward himself has expressed his desire to stay and hopes to win many trophies for the Liverpool fans.
PSG star Kylian Mbappe is one player Liverpool have been long admirers of, with earlier reports suggesting that the Frenchman as already spoken to FSG over a move to Anfield.
During an inteview at the Globe Soccer Awards via UEFA TV, Kylian Mbappe shared his thoughts on the Egyptian King Mohamed Salah, saying that he 'loves to watch him.'
"He is one of the best players in the world. I love to watch him play, he scores a lot of goals for Liverpool and he makes the difference. He is a great player."
Kylian Mbappe... Not only can you watch Mohamed Salah a lot more if you join us next Summer, you can even learn from him. There is empty space in the dressing room right next to the Egyptian King himself, which can easily be yours. The offer is there...
