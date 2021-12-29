Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

'I Love To Watch Him Play' - PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Shares His Admiration For Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Author:

Long time Liverpool target and French superstar Kylian Mbappe speaks of his admiration for Mohamed Salah, stating is is one of the best players in the world.

Mohamed Salah's season, so far has been one to remember, as he looks set to break more records. Praise from the media, Klopp and fellow players alike has been non-stop for the Egyptian, with shouts of him currently being the world's best.

Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are under ongoing negotiations with Salah and his agent over a new contract to keep the winger at the club for the rest of his career. The forward himself has expressed his desire to stay and hopes to win many trophies for the Liverpool fans.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is one player Liverpool have been long admirers of, with earlier reports suggesting that the Frenchman as already spoken to FSG over a move to Anfield. 

During an inteview at the Globe Soccer Awards via UEFA TV, Kylian Mbappe shared his thoughts on the Egyptian King Mohamed Salah, saying that he 'loves to watch him.'

Read More

"He is one of the best players in the world. I love to watch him play, he scores a lot of goals for Liverpool and he makes the difference. He is a great player." 

Author Verdict

Kylian Mbappe... Not only can you watch Mohamed Salah a lot more if you join us next Summer, you can even learn from him. There is empty space in the dressing room right next to the Egyptian King himself, which can easily be yours. The offer is there...

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Kylian Mbappe
Quotes

'I Love To Watch Him Play' - PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Shares His Admiration For Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

1 minute ago
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Denis Zakaria Communicates Decision On Future As Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus Watch On

36 minutes ago
imago1008877062h (1)
Non LFC

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Begs To Join Barcelona After Manchester United Dressing Room Turns Against Ralf Rangnik

44 minutes ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Leicester City v Liverpool: Five Things We Learned - Pressure On FSG, Mohamed Salah Needs Help, Title Over?

1 hour ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: No Bayern Munich Agreement For Transfer Of Liverpool Target Raphinha

3 hours ago
Erling Haaland Dominik Szoboszlai
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Set Deadline For Erling Haaland Transfer Decision, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United Linked

3 hours ago
Mikel Arteta
News

Breaking: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta To Miss Manchester City Clash After Testing Positive For Covid-19

5 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
News

Liverpool Fixtures January 2022 - Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup

6 hours ago