Pundit: Arsenal Need To Send Message To Liverpool & Manchester City Over Bukayo Saka

A former Arsenal player believes the club must send a message to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City by securing Bukayo Saka on a new deal.

Reports this week have suggested talks are progressing about extending his current contract which is due to end in 2024.

Bukayo Saka

In an interview with Football Insider, Kevin Campbell explained that if Arsenal have any ambitions of breaking into the battle at the top of the Premier League, they must keep their best players, including Saka.

“Listen, it is vital when you look at it. This young man has outplayed two contracts. He was player of the season two seasons ago and he was player of the season last year.

“You have to remember he is 20 years old. It is incredible consistency. Arsenal have not had too many top performers in that time but he has been the outstanding player even when they have played well.

“To secure him to a new contract sends out a message to everybody else. Liverpool and Man City are not stupid. They know what kind of player this guy is. Of course they want him in their side.

Bukayo Saka

“If Arsenal have any chance of breaking into the top two they have to keep their best players. Saka is one of the best.

“I am so pleased to hear it is close. I will be happier when it is signed and all done though! It sounds like it is going in the right direction.”

Arsenal fans will remain nervous that the likes of Liverpool and City are ready to swoop if negotiations cannot be brought to a close quickly.

It does appear however that a resolution is close, with the 20-year-old keen to stay at Arsenal which will be a huge boost to Mikel Arteta and Gunners fans.

