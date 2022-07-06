Skip to main content

Pundit Backs Five Sub Rule To Give New Liverpool Signing More Chance To Make An Impact

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has backed the ruling to allow up to five substitutions in the Premier League next season to benefit one of Liverpool's newcomers.

Subs Board

Jurgen Klopp and a series of high-profile managers have been calling for the rule change for some time and from the start of next season, their wish will be granted.

In an interview with Football Insider, Campbell backed the change in ruling to benefit Liverpool's new signing from Fulham, Fabio Carvalho.

“The five-sub rule will give him more opportunities than he perhaps would have got.

“He will not be a regular starter but I think the talented young man that he is, he will make an impact.

“I think we will see him in cup games and in Premier League games with 20, 25 minutes to go.

“He has got to understand the system, the requirements at this level.

“Carvalho is going from a winning Championship team to one of the best teams in Europe.

“Liverpool’s consistency has been incredible. There is levels to this. He is at the very top now.”

It is going to be fascinating to see how a player tipped for the very top of the game flourishes in this Liverpool squad this season.

