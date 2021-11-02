Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Pundit Believes Mohamed Salah Will Agree New Contract With FSG Owned Liverpool

    Author:

    Former England international Danny Mills has spoken about his thoughts on the current contract situation between Liverpool and their talisman Mohamed Salah.

    Mills was speaking to Football Insider in a recent interview about the Egyptian and was fairly clear in his assessment.

    Mohamed Salah

    Only PSG Will Pay Salah Those Wages

    The 44 year old former Leeds United player believes only PSG will be prepared to pay the kind of wages Salah is reportedly asking for but sees the fact the two parties are negotiating as a positive step.

    “The fact that they’ve started to negotiate. Who is going to pay Mo Salah more than that? Paris Saint-Germain, that’s it."

    “There is a ceiling on everything. You can ask for a £1million-a-week, but you’re not going to get it. The higher you start, hopefully, you lift that bottom line a little bit further than where Liverpool are."

    Mills On How Negotiations Will Play Out

    He then gave an insight as to how he expects the negotiations to play out but thinks a deal will be done as Salah is happy at the club and FSG cannot risk losing him.

    “If you ask for £400,000-a-week and they offer £350,000-a-week there’s a good chance you’re going to end up on £375,000-a-week."

    “If you ask for £500,000-a-week and they offer £350,000-a-week there’s a good chance you’re going to end up on £425,000-a-week or maybe £400,000-a-week. That’s maybe where you wanted to be in the first place, it’s standard negotiations."

    “There’s enough time, he’s clearly happy, he said he wants to stay now it’s just a case of come on, get it done.”

