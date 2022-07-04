Pundit: Curtis Jones Will 'Get His Game Time And His Opportunity' At Liverpool

With Liverpool already bringing in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey, reports claim that the reds are now finished for additions this window, Ex Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Curtis Jones can answer supporters midfield concerns.

With the reds being continuously linked with a move for Jude Bellingham, interest to maybe strengthen their midfield is there. But reports also suggest that a midfield addition is not expected this summer.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Paul Robinson believes that Curtis Jones will be handed more game time and have the chance to make a midfield his own next season.

Robinson said "It is quite clear that Liverpool are not going to sign any more midfielders in this window so I’d expect him to get more game time next season."

It is quite clear that Liverpool are not going to sign any more midfielders in this window so I’d expect him to get more game time next season."

Jones has been the subject of interest from the likes of ex Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa as well as Leeds United. With three years still left on his Liverpool deal, the ex three lions shot stopper believes "It would take a sizeable fee to turn Liverpool’s head. It doesn’t look like another midfielder is coming in so why would you sell one of your best young players who plays in that position."

Going on to add "It would take a sizeable fee to turn Liverpool’s head. It doesn’t look like another midfielder is coming in so why would you sell one of your best young players who plays in that position."

With 74 appearances already under his belt, both Jones and Liverpool supporters will hope to see him progress even further next campaign.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |