Pundit: Liverpool Could Already Have Next Van Dijk At The Club & Makes 'Best In The World' Claim

A former England international has claimed that Liverpool may already have the next Virgil van Dijk at the club in a recent interview.

The Dutchman returned to his imperious best last season after a serious knee injury, helping the team win a domestic cup double and go close in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Virgil Van Dijk

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds and Tottenham goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, explained that Ibrahima Konate, who Liverpool signed from RB Leipzig a year ago, has the potential to be as good as Van Dijk.

“Konate settled very quickly last season. Van Dijk is the best in the world though. It will be very, very difficult to be better than him.

“He has definitely got the qualities, from what I’ve seen, to get up there. There is more to come from Konate as a player and a defender. To aspire to be better than Virgil van Dijk is a great thing.

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.

“From what I have seen of Konate he is already a top defender. Next season he will be more established, confident, and stronger because he will have that season under his belt. He certainly has the qualities to be as good as Van Dijk but it’s a big ask.”

As Konate looks to emulate the success of Liverpool's number four, the first step on that journey is to dislodge Joel Matip and hold off competition from Joe Gomez to establish himself as the partner of choice for the Dutchman.

