Pundit: Liverpool Won't Be Hurt By A Roberto Firmino Departure

After Sadio Mane moved to Bayern Munich and Mohamed Salah signed a new contract at the club, only the future of Roberto Firmino remains uncertain from Liverpool's famous front three.

The Brazilian has just 12 months left on his contract and there have been conflicting reports as to what the future could hold for him.

Roberto Firmino

Frank McAvennie told Football Insider, he doesn't' believe Liverpool will feel the loss of the 30-year old if he were to move on this summer.

“They’ve brought in Nunez and they’ve still got Diaz and Salah.

“They’ve still got three that can play there and they’ve got other boys coming through Liverpool.

“There’s huge talent coming through and they’ve got Jota as well.

“Firmino was injured and didn’t play for a while but again there’s no doubting his ability and he brings something to the Liverpool team – a bit of flair and a calm head, he’s not like the other players."

The former Scotland international also believes Firmino could easily secure a good move to one of the other four top four European leagues.

There’s four top, top players there to replace him. Firmino can go and get a good contract in Germany or somewhere, France, maybe Spain or Italy. If he leaves Liverpool he’ll go to one of them, I don’t think he’ll go to another Premier League club. I don’t think he’d want to play against Liverpool after the success he’s had with them.

If he stays or if he goes they’ve got four top top players for that position so it wouldn’t be too bad unless they get a lot of injuries.

Roberto Firmino

Author Verdict

It seems unlikely that Firmino will move this summer with Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino already gone.

The wider debate therefore seems to be whether he is given an extended contract or leaves on a free next summer.

